Darkness is not widely known as a natural resource; however, it definitely is a good natural resource for Northwest Oklahoma when it comes to stargazing.
As outlined in a recent Enid News & Eagle story, rural Northwest Oklahoma in the Glass Mountains and Freedoms areas gets high marks (actually a low score on the scale) for great stargazing.
Many of us have heard of light pollution, but may now really fully realize its true impact especially when there is an astronomy event, such as meteor showers or documented changes in viewing different planets or stars.
The lights from traffic signals, street lights, buildings, etc. in more metro areas all cause light pollution and make it harder to see astronomical phenomena.
Black Mesa State Park outside of Kenton provides one of the most pristine dark skies in the United States. It’s the only location in the state that ranks No. 1 on the Bortle Dark Sky Scale
Why is that a big deal? Because dark skies can be promoted as tourist attractions for the growing number of people who enjoy stargazing and have invested in good equipment to view the sights.
With the stunning stargazing landscape, the Black Mesa area and other dark areas of Northwest Oklahoma certainly have some opportunity promote their locations to stargazers across the world. Late September into early October is a great time to view the night sky. In fact, this week is the best time to spot the Milky Way.
Astrotourism is gathering steam, and Oklahoma’s temperate weather in the fall makes our area a great spot to take advantage of this growing hobby.
