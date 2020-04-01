Howdy, folks:
You know, civilization always amuses me.
Why, it was just a few short weeks back when a topic that you wouldn’t talk about around an open campfire is now a precious commodity, more rare than gold.
Not being able to find any of this item after several attempts and staring dumbfounded at empty shelves, I started buying ears of corn. The corn tastes great and you still have the cob left over.
After all, if it was good enough for our ancestors, it ought to be good enough for us.
It did reacquaint me, however, with that old saying, “rougher than a cob.”
Maybe it will catch on, or it might rub some people the wrong way. But then again maybe I don’t understand all I know about it. Take care.
Keep smiling.
Rick Simpson,
Enid (where turn signals are still optional)
