“Fourscore and seven years ago ...”
Most of you are probably familiar with Lincoln’s famous opening. It continues though: “Our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”
They were spoken over a century and a half ago, yet it now seems the country is engaged in a second civil war — a virtual one this time.
This is a major problem since no one is listening any more to the opinions of others.
I have a humble suggestion — that every person step back and, as Matthew says, look at the log before condemning the speck. There’s a chance that you yourself might be part of the problem.
This country’s political and moral philosophy is based on liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law. If you profess to believe in these values, but still bash, say, “liberals,” if you don’t distinguish between liberalism and libertinism, it may just be that you’re part of the problem.
If you’re on the far right and feel that everyone should respond the same as you, (“my way or the highway”) …
If you’re on the far left and think you should be able to force your beliefs on the rest of society …
If you don’t believe your liberty stops where mine begins and vice versa …
If you don’t feel an eagle soars higher when both wings are working in conjunction instead of against each other …
If it’s your opinion that the speck should be removed, but it’s too much trouble removing the log …
Then you might be the problem.
The question then becomes: Will we endure?
Ron Thomas
Enid
