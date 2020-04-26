Thumbs up to the members of Enid Mask Force for all their hard work for essential businesses, health care workers and volunteers.
Enid Mask Force came into being earlier this month when Groendyke Transport President and CEO Greg Hodgen contacted Alison Burchett and Gail Wynne in search of masks for Groendyke drivers. The company wasn’t able to locate any masks for its drivers when the CDC on April 3 recommended their use for all people in public places.
Burchett and Groendyke quickly settled on an arrangement that would fulfill the needs of the company’s drivers and provide help for people in need in Enid. Groendyke would supply all the materials needed for the masks, in return for the labor to make them committed to a $10,000 cash donation to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Groendyke also agreed to donate any leftover material so Enid Mask Force could produce masks for health care workers and other volunteers.
Bravo!
More thumbs up to C.B. Ingham for volunteering his skills to spend two weeks caring for COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City.
Ingham, who normally works at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center through a contract with his employer, Envision Physician Services, said he was eager to help when Envision started assembling a volunteer relief team to help treat patients in New York City.
He is just one of a number of volunteers who have helped out during this crisis.
Some of the work went beyond health care. With no visitors allowed, Ingham said medical staff filled in as surrogate family members.
“We tried to be the family for those patients because all the hospitals had closed down to visitors,” Ingham said. “It was a bigger role than just medicine.”
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Universal Management & Maintenance for passing along proceeds of its pandemic-related jobs to Loaves and Fishes.
Universal father-and-son co-owners, Hamid and Matt Habibi, and Matt’s wife and company office manager, Sara Habibi, presented a check for $5,000 Monday to Loaves & Fishes to help cover the extra costs of feeding those in need during the pandemic.
Sara said the company has taken on more disinfecting jobs than usual, as essential businesses seek to keep their places of business safe for customers and employees alike, and Universal wanted to donate the money made off those jobs back to the community.
This local business has shown itself to be a strong community partner.
