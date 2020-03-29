Thumbs up to a veteran who came to America as a refugee for donating two bicycles recently to local children, through the Salvation Army of Enid.
The donation brought full circle a gift Richard Voss received as a boy, shortly after coming to Bison with his sister, Cecilia, in the wake of World War II.
That dream came to fruition when Voss connected with Maj. John Edmonds, of the Salvation Army of Enid, and donated the funds to purchase two bikes and helmets.
Edmonds coordinated with Victor and Myranda Estudiante, day camp directors at Salvation Army of Enid, to identify two children who’d performed especially well during the Salvation Army’s annual spring break camp.
The selected children were Titus Miller, a first-grader at Hoover Elementary School, and Elizabeth Garringer, a fourth-grader at Garfield Elementary School.
Thank you for this wonderful and generous gesture.
More thumbs up to Prairie View Elementary School teachers for caravanning through the Pheasant Run neighborhood Monday.
The teachers drove through several neighborhoods honking horns and waving at students who are at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enid Public Schools is developing a plan to provide distance learning for students after it was announced that state schools remain closed for the rest of the semester as Oklahoma continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to local churches continuing to provide worship opportunities for their parishioners despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many churches are offering worship online or on social networking platforms and at least one local church, Willow View United Methodist, is holding “drive-in” church in its parking lot.
Especially in these difficult times, people need an opportunity to live and share their faith.
