Thumbs down to Mike Gundy for wanting to get back to football on May 1.
Since when is the Oklahoma State head football coach — or any head football coach, for that matter — a public health expert?
Sure, we all want football back. And we all want the virus to go away right now, but simply saying it won’t make it so.
Coach Gundy’s first responsibility is to protect his players, his university and his family. He has apparently forgotten that.
His comments were tone-deaf and insensitive. He should stick to his knitting. He did manage to get OSU football into the national spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons.
Thumbs up to Eddie Sutton finally getting into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
It should have happened years ago, but better late than never, as they say. A well-deserved honor.
The legendary Sutton coached Big Dance teams at Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and OSU, his alma mater, where he played for his mentor, the great Henry Iba, in the 1950s. Sutton remains the second-winningest coach in OSU history behind Iba.
Sutton coached Final Four teams twice for the Cowboys and once at Arkansas.
Congrats on the well-deserved honor, coach Sutton.
More thumbs up to a young man from Oklahoma Bible Academy for being accepted into three different service academies. That is a phenomenal accomplishment.
OBA senior Luke Wells has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy, after also receiving appointment offers to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Wells has been a busy student athlete at OBA, participating in cross country, power lifting, bowling, academic team and track. He’s also been active as a student worship leader at OBA, and is a student ministry assistant at Emmanuel Enid.
Wells more than overcame that hurdle, gaining nominations from Congressman Frank Lucas to all three service academies, and a nomination from Sen. James Lankford to West Point.
Barring any schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wells is scheduled to report to the Air Force Academy on June 25. Best of luck, Mr. Wells!
