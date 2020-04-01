Let’s not underestimate the political impact of the late Sen Tom Coburn.
Coburn, the Muskogee obstetrician who served in the U.S. House and Senate, died early Saturday. He was 72.
Coburn grew up in Muskogee and graduated from Oklahoma State; He later attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma.
A Republican, Coburn represented District 2 in the U.S. Congress from 1994 to 2001 and Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate from 2004 to 2015.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., rightly said, “There was no one like Dr. Tom Coburn — in the Senate or in Oklahoma.”
Coburn was a reasonable voice in the Senate over the years, trying to keep the deficit from expanding even farther. In 2011, Dr. Tom put forth a budget plan that would curb the deficit by $9 trillion by promoting some pretty severe spending and entitlement cuts.
Of course, the deficits in his day were tame compared to today’s, though the latest stimulus package is necessary to keep America afloat (and if this drags on too much longer Congress will be forced to enact another). Coburn was a dedicated public servant.
He was intelligent, factual and persuasive. Even those who disagreed with his fiscally very conservative approach recognized that he was telling the truth — sometimes to a fault.
Although pay-as-you-go government is not as appealing to politicians as borrow-and-spend policies, Coburn was unabashed in preaching the gospel of reduced (responsible) spending
The political maverick did fight for fiscal responsibility, but he also reached out across the aisle. We don’t see that much anymore, and it’s a shame. He was willing to work with Democrats but he also was against wasteful government spending, earning the nickname “Dr. No.”
In 2009, The Oklahoman ran a front-page picture of Coburn hugging President Obama.
“I’m not aligned with him politically. I don’t know what people back home in Oklahoma would be worried about,” said Coburn, who won re-election the next year, at the time. “But you need to separate the difference in political philosophy versus friendship. How better to influence somebody than love them?”
Dr. Tom, you will be missed.
