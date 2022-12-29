Enid will have a chance to welcome Gov. Kevin Stitt and his wife, Sarah, when they host one of three inaugural balls here in Enid on Jan. 7.
The Stitts are hosting inaugural balls in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Enid as a way to get out into the communities and other areas of the state and thank constituents for giving them another four years in office.
It is an honor that Enid was chosen as one of the inaugural locations. In an interview with the News & Eagle, the governor acknowledged that Enid and Northwest Oklahoma have been generally supportive of his administration and that Enid was a natural location to reach out to supporters in western Oklahoma.
Stitt also acknowledged the importance of the military community in Enid and the city’s good relationship with Vance Air Force Base. We hope that officials from Vance are able to attend the Jan. 7 event.
Sarah Stitt also has a special relationship with Enid through her Hope Rising initiative. She joined local officials last spring in bringing a Hope Summit to Enid that drew some 400 participants.
Local organizations and officials interested in the likely topics of the 2023 legislative session will have an opportunity to visit with the governor and his staff.
Having an inaugural ball in Enid will, hopefully, generate some economic development revenue through people traveling to our city and staying in our hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping at local retail establishments. And, it’s another chance for folks from Northwest Oklahoma to see Enid’s large Christmas tree display, which will end on Jan. 8.
Tickets are $100 each and are available through Jan. 3 to attend the Enid event. Tickets can be purchased online at oklahomainaugural.com.
