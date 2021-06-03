NBC News Anchor and longtime journalist Lester Holt made news about a month ago when he suggested that “fairness is overrated.” In remarks he made during an awards acceptance speech, he contended that journalists should take a more active role in reporting what they see as “truth” on any given issue.
Well, thanks Lester, for affirming what many news consumers, unfortunately, believe about the media. The media already has a tenuous relationship with viewers and readers for a number of reasons; and, some of those criticisms of the media are deserved.
Holt may believe what he’s saying and many of his colleagues may believe what he is saying. I, however, believe that objectivity in journalism is still needed and still relevant. I believe news can be reported in a way that allows the readers or viewers to come to their own conclusions about a topic without being pushed in a certain direction by the way the story is being reported.
Breaking down what Holt said a little further, he is trying to make the point that media organizations should do all they can to dissuade misinformation. He said journalists shouldn’t worry about giving two sides equal weight. I’m assuming he’s referring to major events such as the 2020 presidential election or the COVID pandemic, where there has been much misinformation and downright untruths.
However, even in those instances, objectivity is possible, in my opinion, for journalists reporting on those topics.
The way consumers get their information is different in 2021 than it was in 1991 or even 2011. The internet has made it possible for people to only read or view information that they agree with. Social media has upped that game, and we, unfortunately, have great division in this country and a great deal of skepticism when it comes to believing what the news media is reporting.
Some major cable channels have divided themselves into partisan camps, and in many cases, report from a very one-sided perspective; or they primarily broadcast opinion and analysis pieces more than regular news segments.
There are a great number of sites online that provide a plethora of information, much of it from a one-sided perspective or from a particular point of view. I am able to tell the difference because I have written point-of-view articles. In my oil and gas communications days, I wrote articles for opinion columns, web sites and magazines from the point of view of the oil and gas industry. The articles I wrote were informationally accurate – however, objectivity wasn’t the goal. I wasn’t writing as a journalist, I was writing as a communications specialist. There’s a big difference.
When it comes to journalism and news reporting organizations, objectivity should always be the goal because journalists must pursue the truth, wherever it takes them. There have been several times where I’ve started a story on a topic with a particular idea of how the story would go, only to find out after investigation that my preconceived notions about the topic were completely wrong. In fact, many of my best news stories started out that way. The stories ended up being so much better when I worked hard to find angles that weren’t obvious.
Trust in News is a project founded by the Reynolds Journalism Institute (RJI) and the American Press Institute (API) that works to help journalists earn news consumer trust and demonstrate credibility. They help newsrooms identify things news audiences don’t understand about how journalism works and look for potential opportunities to demonstrate credibility by explaining news processes, coverage goals and journalism ethics. At the News & Eagle, we refer to resources provided by the organization to help guide us as we work to connect with our readers.
But, how can journalists like Holt and those who think like him earn trust with their audience if they believe fairness and objectivity can be dismissed based solely on what a reporter believes is the truth?
So, while I can understand the context Holt was trying to portray with his declaration that fairness is overrated, I disagree with his conclusion. Journalists and news organizations should never remove objectivity from their role.
Allen is publisher/editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
