James Neal’s May 29 column, “Riots are the evil fruit of America’s systemic racism,” was outstanding!
I have read and listened to much commentary about the response (peaceful protests, police confrontations, rioting, looting) to the death (killing) of George Floyd in Minnesota. Neal’s column was the most insightful and well-written.
The MLK quotes from 53 years ago drove the point home most succinctly; that, while rioting and looting were (53 years ago) and are, today, clearly wrong, we continue to fail to hear and address the cries for justice, equality and humanity.
I would highly recommend that Neal’s May 29 column be submitted to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal (the nation’s leading liberal and conservative newspapers, respectively), as well as The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World so more may read Neal’s thoughtful and well-written column.
Frankie Robbins
Medford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.