Our country was founded on certain principles and virtues.
The Declaration of Independence was pretty specific. We’re all created to be equal and given unalienable rights. You’ve heard them before: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Our Founding Fathers didn’t foresee COVID-19, but we could all use a little spiritual guidance as we struggle through the ongoing pandemic.
We’d like to reiterate some wise words from an editorial in The Christian Chronicle. Recently, the Oklahoma City-based international publication advocated for tolerance.
“That’s something we’re not seeing much in our exchanges on social media,” The Christian Chronicle wrote. “Instead, we’re seeing phrases like: ‘We should reopen everything. If you’re scared, just don’t go out.’
“Followers of Jesus should never, ever say such things. Or share such things. Or ‘like’ such things on Facebook.”
Ah, social media. Another thing the Founding Fathers did not foresee.
The Christian Chronicle also said we should not call each other “idiotic” or “reckless” because we need to practice compassion. After all, the pandemic’s economic toll is very real and could last for months or even years.
“Most of all, brothers and sisters, please, please stop repeating and reposting rumors, conspiracy theories and outright lies about this pandemic,” The Christian Chronicle wrote. “It’s killing our witness to the outside world — especially to younger generations. “
Regarding the rumor control point, we’d like to quickly debunk of few of the more ridiculous conspiracies floating around the internet:
• Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, a longtime advocate for pandemic awareness, did not create the coronavirus crisis. His foundation is known for fighting contagious disease across the globe.
• It’s extremely unlikely that anyone bioengineered COVID-19 in a laboratory. While there is a Biosafety level 4 lab in Wuhan, China, but there are 13 planned or operational BSL-4 facilities in the United States. Plus, Mother Nature has a lengthy track record of past pandemic threats.
• Rollout of 5G technology is not accelerating the spread of COVID-19. Still, some conspiracy theorists have set phone masts ablaze is misguided protest.
• Contrary to the “Plandemic” video spreading like a contagion online, it’s ridiculously implausible that COVID-19 gets injected via flu vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control says it spreads from close person-to-person contact.
Before you “like” an insult, post a meme or share an unsubstantiated rumor, don’t forget the Gospel of Matthew: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
