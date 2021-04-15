This year’s NOC Enid Jets basketball team was simply wonderful to watch. I don’t know any of the players or the coaches, but they all displayed outstanding basketball ability and an incredible desire to win. I attended almost every home game and the Regional games at the Stride Center. But for a missed last-second three-point shot, the Jets would have been Regional Champs on their way to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, KS.
These efforts reflected so well on the NOC Enid basketball program, and the City of Enid. Enid has a lot of great junior college basketball to look forward to in the future. I have been disappointed in the lack of attendance of Enid citizens at NOC basketball games. I encourage everyone to get out and support the Jets next season. The Jets have great cheerleaders and a great student section that creates a lot of noise, but having the stands filled by Enid residents would probably be worth several points each game, too!
I played basketball at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, TX for two years. Tyler was a city about the size of Enid, and on game nights it was impossible to find a seat. We had great teams, partially because of the support of Tyler citizens. I can personally attest to the importance of knowing that the citizens of the city in which you play support you.
The Jets have a coach that obviously knows his stuff, and he has command of his players. His layers this year all seemed to be fine young men that always showed outstanding basketball skill and great sportsmanship. Thank you, NOC Enid basketball coaches and players, for a great season that we all can be proud of.
Norman Gray
Enid
