LETTER: Whose ox gets gored?
Dear Editor,
Howdy folks and HAPPY NEW YEAR! I want you to know that I abhor violence. It never solves or accomplishes anything and the violence in our nation’s capital was totally disgusting, and there are some questions as to who was actually involved. It has created an uproar amongst our national politicians like we haven’t seen in ages.
All summer long we watched as several cities burned in what was called “peaceful demonstrations,” even though we could see buildings being burned and looted behind the commentator. We watched as police stations, local businesses and local government buildings were destroyed. We were told by the media and some national politicians that it was okay to do so. Several politicians announced that politicians from the opposing party should be thrown out of restaurants. Some were as they were dining with their families.
Now this despicable violence hits closer to them in Washington, D.C., and all heck breaks loose. You know, I guess it really does depend on whose ox is getting gored.
On another note, at least I can finally quit worrying and start getting some sleep at night knowing that at long last Pakistan will have 25 million of our taxpayer dollars for their gender studies! Goodness gracious! Take care and keep smiling.
Rick Simpson
Enid
