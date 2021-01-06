I read the (Dec. 18) article about substitute teachers for EPS. I am an Oklahoma-certified teacher with 14 years of experience. I am certified to teach all high school science and all junior high and high school math.
Some months ago, I submitted an application for substitute teacher and full-time teacher. I have not received a single reply concerning either. This makes me wonder what the shortage problem really is. I realize that by writing this letter, I certainly won’t receive a call now, but at least maybe someone will look at the applications on file.
Angelia Stephens
Cleo Springs
