I read the (Dec. 18) article about substitute teachers for EPS. I am an Oklahoma-certified teacher with 14 years of experience. I am certified to teach all high school science and all junior high and high school math.

Some months ago, I submitted an application for substitute teacher and full-time teacher. I have not received a single reply concerning either. This makes me wonder what the shortage problem really is. I realize that by writing this letter, I certainly won’t receive a call now, but at least maybe someone will look at the applications on file.

Angelia Stephens

Cleo Springs

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you