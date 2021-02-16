So. How did we ever get here?
When I was in high school we were required to take a course called civics. We studied, among other things, how our government worked. I’ll admit it was boring, but it also gave us lasting knowledge. To this day, I have a copy of the Constitution on my bedside table. No longer. Only immigrants are required to learn civics.
Today there are three amendments that people hold dear. The first, the second and the fifth. Beyond that we United States seem uninterested in learning what the document is all about. How sad it is that natural-born citizens pick and choose their particular favorite amendments to follow?
Let me suggest that civics needs to go back in the classroom, so that students can have a working knowledge of our government. In light of the events that have unfolded over the past 20 years, we need to reassess how our country works. We could, and in fact, do much worse. I don’t care what your political affiliation, ethnic background, or your religion is — we could do worse — much worse. It is telling that our own students do not have to take civics and immigrants do have to take such a course, as part of their naturalization process.
Edward E. “Sam” Justice,
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.