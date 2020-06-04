Wake up, children.

There is more to be learned from the world than the classroom.

The economy is shattered. Culture mutilated. Health care incoherent.

Our leader snarls, boasts and blames, following a strategy that took over Germany in 1932.

COVID-19 facts are unknown, which makes us all experts. The list of three-plus waves continues. 100,000 dead. Unproven cures are touted.

Thousands of elderly will die.

The ancient drive that attracts men and women to each other continues. Babies will be born to replace the dead.

You did not ask to be born. It happened, make the most of it.

You will be voting before this mess is cleaned. You are the heroes of the future who must create a culture that does not exist. We who are about to die salute you.

Dennis Porter, Enid

