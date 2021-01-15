I read the Letter to the Editor in the Jan. 7 Enid News & Eagle entitled “Patriots Don’t Support Anarchy.” The writer states that “Anyone who continues to support Trump and this anarchy are not patriotic Americans.”
Firstly, the writer just called 70 some million Americans who voted for President Trump recently unpatriotic, which I believe is completely untrue and without merit.
Secondly, can the writer prove factually that the small number of participants in (the) Capitol incident were Trump supporters or were they BLM and/or antifa individuals masquerading as Trump supporters attempting to taint the thousands of citizens supporting President Trump yesterday?
Thirdly, where was the writer’s condemnation when the BLM and antifa individuals torched and looted businesses and beat innocent citizens in various American cities over the past several months? The Democrats didn’t condemn these activities until very late in the election process when they finally had to say something.
Fourthly, President Trump is not perfect. No one is, but he is a hell of a lot better than the one replacing him and the other swamp rats in D.C. Lastly, I don’t appreciate being called unpatriotic when the writer knows nothing about my family and their military service defending this country beginning with the American Revolution.
Lantz Cole
Enid
