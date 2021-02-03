Thank you for supporting Drummond Food Pantry
The Drummond Community Ministries would like to say thank you for the responses to James Neal’s article about the Drummond Food Pantry in a recent issue of the Enid News & Eagle. The responses from individuals, former Drummond residents, both in and out of state, and organizations were phenomenal!
The Drummond Food Pantry is a nonprofit service provided by the Drummond Community Ministries for the citizens of Drummond during their time of need. The Community Ministries is composed of members of the United Church of Christ and Salem United Methodist churches of Drummond as well as community members.
The Food Pantry operation is primarily supported by contributions and donations from the generous and caring persons like those who responded to the recent article.
On behalf of the Drummond Food Pantry, thank you for your support.
Larry Lamb, Natalie Lemley, Betty Jantzen and Don Allen,
Drummond Community Ministries
