It is a sad day to learn that Dave Ruthenberg is leaving Enid and leaving behind his sports and opinion duties at ENE.
Many folks I know appreciated his conservative points of view. He provided an oasis of differing opinion from the rest of the reporting in this paper. The conservative view for folks in this very conservative community is now completely gone. Canceled.
Good luck, Dave, and let us know how to find your posts.
Ann Reding, Enid
