With the election coming up Tuesday, I would like to go on record as endorsing Sen. Roland Pederson for re-election to the Oklahoma Senate for District 19.
As the senator representing District 26, I am proud to serve alongside Sen. Pederson. A few of his attributes that I’ve come to resect are his work ethic, his thoughtfulness, his determination and his desire to serve and represent not only the constituents in District 19, but all of the citizens of Oklahoma.
Clearly, his experience as a farmer/rancher and his background in education provide him with strengths in those areas. Additionally, during his first term he has exhibited the desire and willingness to engage in many other areas of state government such as energy, finance, transportation, health care and public safety issues.
Roland’s common sense approach to whatever the topic is has earned him the respect of other senators on both sides of the aisle.
Throughout his first term as your state senator, Roland has served you proudly with honesty and integrity. He is truly serving you for the right reasons.
I fully endorse Sen. Roland Pederson in his re-election efforts and I encourage you to support him at the polls Tuesday.
Sen. Darcy Jech, Oklahoma state Senate District 26
