Was so glad to see that Enid powers that be are opening bars, but this summer children won't be able to go to splash pools.
Smokey bars that send drunks out to run over people will be open, but splash pools that children can enjoy will not.
What could be the reason for this decision? Maybe the taxes from the bars, but the splash pools are free.
Just wondering.
Jean Pratt, Lahoma
