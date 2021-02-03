Overpass, artwork are grand
A big thank you to all the people involved with completion of the overpass on North Van Buren.
It is grand to have a new, safer overpass.
The pretty artwork of white grass on blue cement and 2 scissortail birds at each end make it very eye appealing.
Thanks to all involved!
Carolyn Ellis, Enid
