I am disappointed that Sens. Inhofe and Lankford both voted to acquit Trump of any wrongdoing, which demonstrates no commitment to the sense of justice, or their duty.
Their allegiance to a man was greater than their allegiance to their country, or to the Constitution, and they both kissed Trump’s ring.
Lankford was attempting to present false voter allegations, to overthrow the votes of four other states, when the mob at his door. He joined Hawley, Cruz and Marjorie Greene as the new face of the Republican party, and should join them on a billboard.
Lankford and Inhofe are both cowards, and both betrayed their honor, and their oaths to protect our Constitution, and our democracy. They sold their souls to a mafia Don and must live with it.
Lyle Rader
Enid
