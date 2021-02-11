WOW!!! I have never been prouder of Enid than I am today. Our community just completed an election that determined who would represent constituents in three of our six Wards and pulled it off with such class that I’m sure we are the envy of the state.
We had eight citizens come forward to answer the call to provide leadership for the area of Enid in which they live. They all did so knowing full well that much sacrifice would be expected without financial compensation; they also understood that whatever side they supported on the unknown issues of the future that the critics would find them. The candidates detailed their views without resorting to slandering those running for office against them; I can think of many communities that might learn from the respect that our candidates have displayed throughout this campaign cycle! The forum hosted by various local media at the Stride Bank Center ensured that voters were informed on the current issues and their candidates views. Again, no name-calling or disparaging remarks about the other candidate’s views, only offering their views. As the campaign cycle continued, I was proud of the decorum which all candidates displayed.
Only three candidates were ultimately elected (Mr. Keith Siragusa from Ward 3, Ms. Whitney Roberts from Ward 4 and Mr. Scott Orr from Ward 6), but we also owe a debt of gratitude to the other candidates (Mr. Kent Rorick from Ward 3, Mr. Loyd Kaufman and Commissioner Jonathan Waddell from Ward 4 and Mr. Ryan Redd and Mr. Michael Shuck from Ward 6) because their decision to run compelled all candidates to communicate their positions to the voters. I look forward to serving with our newly elected commissioners and again offer my sincere thanks to all who ran for a campaign that set the standards by which all future elections will be judged! I started out by stating how proud I am of Enid today … that may be a bit of an understatement!
George C. Pankonin
Mayor of Enid
