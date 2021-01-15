Joe McCarthy says the DoS is full of spies.
I tell you, “That’s a bunch of lies.”
You say, “Ignore it, just move ahead.”
I say, “But look, now Senator Hunt is dead!”
“Now should Joe be held to account?
Or all his many sins, should we discount?
We must remove him from his station!”
But you say, “No, that would divide the nation.”
A riot broke out up on The Hill.
They were trying to overturn the people’s will.
You say, “Ignore it, just move ahead.”
I say, “But look, now five are dead!”
The insurrectionists’ heads were filled with the lies
Of modern McCarthyists in thin disguise.
“They should face consequences, on that can’t we agree?”
But you say, “No, that would divide the country.”
Nicholas Payne
Enid
