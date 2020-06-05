It is Tuesday, 2 June 2020. Watching the BBC News on Channel 13, PBS, I have just seen Washington D.C. police attack a cameraman and a reporter, police using shields to batter the reporter in the face.
A Minneapolis woman on her porch was filming a large group of police going down her street. When she refused to go inside, police shot at her and she fell, crying out, as sparks flew when bullets hit the porch railing.
A reporter in Minneapolis permanently lost sight in her left eye, after being shot by police with a rubber bullet.
Journalists show the police their press credentials and the police attack, saying, “I don’t care.”
Trump went down into the Valley of the Shadow of Death and waved a Bible around, as peaceful protesters and reporters were teargassed nearby.
Trump’s hatred of the media has encouraged police to use brutality against journalists who are simply reporting on events. I never thought I would see this in America.
The City of Enid is small enough that we get to know our police officers and police administrators. We are very blessed. I am confident that the Enid Police Department will treat peaceful protesters with respect.
Looters and arsonists are committing crimes and should not be surprised when they are arrested.
Peaceful protesters and journalists are exercising their constitutional rights.
Anybody who encourages brutality against peaceful citizens is inciting violence. That a president is doing this is beyond the pale and then some.
Margaret Tivis Warren, Enid
