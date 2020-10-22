Howdy, folks!
Sept. 16, 1893. The most important date in Enid’s history. Without this date, Enid may very well not exist today.
I read with dismay and disbelief James Neal's column on the Enid News & Eagle editorial page Sept. 18: “Maybe we should let COVID-19 keep the Cherokee Strip Days.”
Back in the ’30s and ’40s, the Strip celebration was a week-long affair. Originally, it was to honor the pioneers for enduring the terrible hardships in settling this new land.
However, it was also a time to learn about and experience the Indian culture. Indians camped for the week in their teepees on the courthouse lawn and had powwows nightly. Of course, a huge parade with everybody participating ended the week. Most recently, one of the biggest and best things about the Cherokee Strip celebration was the fabulous Indian Tacos served by the Enid Intertribal Council.
All these memories bring me to a question. Have we gotten so far to the left in our thinking that we cannot forget political correctness even for a few days and everybody just enjoy themselves and have fun? Is there nothing left in our country that we are allowed to celebrate?
Before you get to thinking that these are just the ramblings of an ol’ cowboy — a “white eyes,” if you will — consider this. One of my father’s grandmothers was born underneath a covered wagon on the Trail of Tears, so I am blessed to have a lot of Cherokee blood flowing through my veins, of which I have always been very proud. Take care.
Keep smiling,
Rick Simpson, Enid, Okla. (Where turn signals are still optional)
