To the editor:
I am writing in hopes this letter finds its way to a young person named Kyler. I have not met Kyler, nor do I know Kyler’s last name.
Kyler wrote a special note in a greeting card that was delivered to my mother in a local nursing home. In the card he wrote that he liked tractors and the song “Jingle Bell Rock.” This card obviously meant a lot to my mother as it was proudly displayed in her room.
My mother, a retired school teacher, recently passed away. Thank you, Kyler, and thanks to all the other folks that have sent cards and prayers to local nursing home residents. It makes a difference.
Don Roberts
Enid
