World must stop Russia immediately
Russia is presently committing mass terrorism, genocide and torture by attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and systems. Russia’s conduct is immoral, barbaric and completely unacceptable.
Russia’s conduct threatens everyone. We all have to stake in doing all we can to STOP IT? The world should begin considering the following demands and actions. Russia should stop attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure immediately. Russia should declare an end to the war or “military operation.” The world should no longer tolerate a bully nation militarily attacking a weaker nation. Russia should withdraw its military from Ukraine immediately.
To support these demands and to put pressure upon Russia to comply, the world should pursue responsive actions. It should continue to isolate Russia from world travel, trade, commerce, etc. It should begin a deportation process concerning solely Russian citizens (not dual citizens) in the following manner: all diplomatic employees, contractors and personnel, save and except those necessary for communication, all Russian government and military personnel except those deemed necessary to remain, and all Russian citizens in the following suggested order:
1. The most wealthy, powerful and influential.
2. Russians with assets and income by various brackets until the last is removed.
3. All such deportations would be temporary and would automatically cease when Russia complies. Further, all Russian citizens previously deported would be free to return if they wish. If they do so, the deportation would be removed from their records.
Each country, could implement these actions voluntarily. No person or country would be forced or shamed into participation. This action would be harmful to these deported, but such harm is so much less than the harm presently being inflicted upon Ukraine. This responsive action would carry a lower level of harm, message and risk than a higher level of immediate establishment of a no-fly zone. Very serious ACTION needs to be taken before it is too late.
John L. Scott
Enid
