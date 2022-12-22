Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, areas of ice on roads due to freezing drizzle and reduced visibilities due to blowing snow flurries. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. &&