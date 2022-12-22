Wishes for Christmas 2022
We have been unable to contact Santa directly, so perhaps some readers will pass along these suggestions for Christmas 2022 to the jolly fat man:
Gifts of toys, warm clothing and nutritious food for every child regardless of race, religion or gender identity.
No guns for anyone, anywhere — we have too many already, except bring flint-fired muskets for constitutional originalists.
Food and shelter for Ukraine; for Putin, a heart.
Solar panels for every home (like they do in that backward country, Turkey) would make a nice start on fighting climate change.
For the beleaguered teachers, librarians, civil servants, poll workers, and many others trying to do difficult jobs for all of us, respect.
Copies of the Constitution and oath of office be edited to second-grade reading level for the screaming, incoherent MAGA heads currently threatening, bullying, intimidating, and harassing the folks mentioned above.
Bring Rudy Giuliani a new face — his ghastly resemblance to Nosferatu is creeping everybody out.
For civil servants who cave in to MAGA bullying, bring some backbone and cojones.
Since the “naughty’s” far outnumber the “nice” this year, we fear that unless Santa has his own coal mine, he’ll very quickly run out of lumps.
Under the circumstances, it seems acceptable for the naughtiest folks of all (Santa knows!) to substitute something softer and stinkier in their stockings.
We acknowledge that even Santa cannot do a global Love & Peace makeover, but perhaps the above are doable, so we’ll stop here. Except:
Every household needs a copy of the funniest book ever written: “The Wonky Donkey” (available at Putnam 6).
Merry Christmas to all and to all; Slainte!
Court “Corndog” and Vivian Atchinson
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.