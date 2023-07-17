To the editor:
The feud continues. I would like to paraphrase a quote inspired by the holocaust from WWII. It speaks of the dangers of not speaking up when the government puts people at risk if we do not. Most do not remember it
It starts with the Jews, and goes on to make the notation that the writer found himself, improbably targeted, after which he recognizes that his silence on behalf of other groups’ human rights led to his being targeted by the government.
To paraphrase:
First they came for the Native Americans, and I did not speak up because I was not a Native American. Then they came for the African Americans and I did not speak up because I was not African American. Then, they came for the Japanese, and I did not speak up because I was not Japanese. Then they came for the women. Next they came for the LGBTQ+ and I did not speak up because I was not LGTBQ+. I wonder if when they come for me, will there be anyone left to speak up for me?
Woke? No, just history.
Just food for though. As a Christian, may I’m always attentive to those who are cast out. May your day be blessed with richness as you travel into the future. And whatever be your beliefs, may I ever speak up to protect the rights of others.
Edward E. “Sam” Justice
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.