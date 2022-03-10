In 1991, Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union. At the time, Ukraine was the third-largest nuclear-armed country — 1,900 war heads, 176 ICBMs and bombers.
During the next three years there were several attempts to disarm all Ukraine nuclear weapons, however Ukraine did not trust Russia and did not want to return all weapons. Prior to 1994 there were 4 failed agreements to disarm: 1991 Minsk, 1992 Lisbon, 1993 START, and 1993 Massandra. Finally in 1994, a trilateral agreement at Budapest, signed by Russia, U.K. and the U.S., which gave Ukraine “security assurance against the threat and use of force against Ukraine territory or political influence.”
The U.S. paid Ukraine to disarm and return all weapons to Russia, completed in 1996. Since then Russia has invaded Chechnya – 1999, Georgia – 2008 and Crimea (Ukraine) – 2014 and now Ukraine – 2022.
Questions: 1. Why would any nation trust Russia, U.K., or U.S. on any future agreement?
2. If the U.K. and the U.S. will not honor the Budapest agreement, why would Russia believe they will honor any future agreement, including NATO agreement?
Google for details.
James Messenger, Lt. Col. retired USAF
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.