Why change what’s already working?
Privatization of Medicaid in Oklahoma is a bad idea that will hurt both clients and providers. Gov. Stitt’s recent decision to remove $2 Billion in Medicaid funding from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and award contracts to four separate for-profit companies creates additional red-tape and unnecessary administrative costs.
This will result in the reduction of services for our state’s most vulnerable individuals including children, individuals suffering from disabilities, and working class families. The increased bureaucracy, and delayed and decreased reimbursements, will result in a fewer doctors, counselors, and other health providers serving Medicaid clients. This will inevitably result in decreased services and increased negative health outcomes, costing the state even more money.
Oklahoma is currently 46th in the nation in health outcomes. Poor access to healthcare, especially in our rural communities, is a major factor in that ranking. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has efficiently managed the Medicaid program with administration costs below 4%, while the governor’s plan would allow up to 15% in administrative costs. This plan was created in isolation without the input of healthcare providers, patient groups, or other elected officials. The question is why, with so many other needs in our state, we are changing a system that is actually working.
Sean Byrne
Enid
