Who is the puppet master?
I note that President Biden on several news occasions has said “I’m not suppose to take questions”; “I’ve been given a list of reporters to call on”; “They told me not to take questions”; “I’m not suppose to talk about that.”
Who is/are the puppet master(s) behind the curtains running the show and telling him what to say? Is it Obama? Trump had no problem going toe to toe with the media. Why isn’t Biden able to do the same?
Lantz Cole
Enid
