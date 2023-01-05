Whitson a dedicated, special person
Dr. Brian Whitson is one of the most dedicated and special people I’ve ever known.
He helped to add about 15 years onto my husband’s life. Terry had COPD, had smoked starting as a young kid of about 9 years old. Dr. Whitson worked with him so much. I enjoyed going with Terry to his appointments.
Once when Terry was in rehab for a full month in the hospital I stayed there with him as much as possible. We kidded each other about never having eaten out as much in our entire marriage. Dr. Whitson used to come in on his rounds and he would sneak up on me and say — hey there, hi there, ho there.
Terry died in February of 2020. We were married almost 55 years. I credit Dr. Whitson for that much time. Thank you, Doc!
Nila Ivy
Enid
