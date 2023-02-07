White supremacy is a non-starter
{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}Like many other locals, I have seen the articles and editor letters alleging Judd Blevins, who is running for City Commission Ward 1 of being a white supremacist organizer and activist. I did a simple Google search (Judd Blevins, white supremacist) and found pictures of Blevins assisting the dropping of a banner over I-35, carrying the old state flag at Oklahoma with neo-Nazis, and recruiting at OU. There is evidence revealing Mr. Blevins used the pseudonym “Conway” for online postings. One quote from the Conway pseudonym is “Hitler would not stand for this [____]” There is more, look it up.
I believe that the allegations are true. Mr. Blevins has complained of being targeted by a smear campaign rather than addressing the allegations. The truth is not a smear campaign, and I applaud the Enid newspaper for doing their job. The job being investigative reporting of a public candidate. If the same had been done on Long Island, N.Y., George Santos would have been revealed as the fraud he is before the election. The fact that Blevins was in the military is not a get out of jail free card. Veterans commit crimes and even bombed OKC. His military service does entitle him to good parking at Lowe’s. It is said in his defense he is a Christian. Many bigots may be. God loves us regardless. Please vote not to submit our citizens or council members to a white activist on the city commission.
Judd Blevins is running against incumbent Jerry Allen. Allen has been involved with city politics and infrastructure intimately. Jerry, with his fellow council persons have repaired potholes, installed parks, trails, etc. Jerry has proven himself on significant infrastructure for all citizens and never pays attention whether a constituent has European heritage or not.
Timothy Bergdall
Enid
