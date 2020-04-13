Another generation learns,
That Nero fiddles while Rome burns.
Edward E. "Sam" Justice
Enid
HELENA - Viewing Tuesday 10-6, Wednesday 10-noon. Private family burial on Wednesday at Good Hope Cemetery. Arrangements: Lanman Funeral Home Inc., Helena. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
ENID - Memorial service for Gerald "Jerry" Zimmer, 86, will be at a later date. Survived by wife-Billye, son-Richard, daughter-Barbara (Mike) O'Quin. Cremation arrangements by Anderson-Burris Crematory. Memorials: The Commons or Hospice Circle of Love. www.andersonburris.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.