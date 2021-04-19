Editor:
A random short list: Columbine, Sandy Hook, Aurora, Las Vegas, Newtown, Charleston, Parkland, EI Paso, Atlanta, Boulder.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R, Texas) said, correctly, that every time there's another mass shooting, the Democrats bring up legislation to curb gun violence. He called this "ridiculous theater" (Enid News & Eagle, 24 March), and inasmuch as it accomplishes nothing, perhaps he's right about that, too. He went on to claim that nothing the Dems have proposed would stop the killings.
Many of us disagree about that, but for the sake of argument, let's suppose that's true: no Democrat plan would be of any use. That being the case, surely it's up to the Republican gun-lovers to suggest effective measures to stem gun violence. And that Republican plan is... what? More pious mouthing of "thoughts and prayers?"
The police in these cases have performed with professionalism and great courage; politicians not so much. If Republicans deny any Democrat plan would work, but have no plan of their own, it suggests that they've given up, that we must all just learn to live with mass slaughter. Too bad, so sad, nothing we can do but "thoughts and prayers."
My challenge to the GOP gun champions is this: lead, follow, or get the hell out of the way.
Court "Corndog" Atchinson
Enid
