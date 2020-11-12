Wondering where all the unity for America was during the four “Get Trump” years.
Mary A. Shank
Enid
October 28, 1921 - November 09, 2020 Cletus Walton Waller was born in Walters, Okla., to Elmer and Althea Rose. He was raised by his grandmother and grandfather Waller. Cletus graduated from Chickasha High School, afterwards he entered the Army and served at Fort Bragg, N.C. He married Mary …
ENID - Graveside service for Betty Turner, 91, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Betty passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12 in Enid. Arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
ENID - Services 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Stittsworth Memory Chapel, Pastor Gary Miller officiating. Arrangements under the guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. The family has requested memorial checks made payable to OMRF, Cancer Division. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
