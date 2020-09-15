I recently went to a nail salon in Enid. I am conscious of the COVID-19 issue in Enid and try and get the first appointment of the day. The salon owner has a written mask policy and social distancing policy on the door. I always wear a mask as I am in the vulnerable category.

During the time I was there, 12 other clients came in — none wearing masks. The salon is very small, so people were not social distancing either. All staff were wearing masks. I asked the salon owner why she was letting the customers not wear masks and she said — they yell at me if I ask them to put on a mask.

I have a friend who has been hospitalized twice in the past three weeks for COVID-19. He is home now but still has major pulmonary issues. When are our local authorities going to realize there is a problem and take the appropriate action?

For all who say no one forced me to go to the salon — you are right. However, in the past, the mask policy has been enforced there, but I will not be returning until it is.

Ginger Row, Enid

