It’s been said that “when fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.” I believe that time has come.
Donald Trump has often commented about “real Americans.” Of course, he means those that support him regardless of what he says or does. Not the rest of us.
Now, Jim Inhofe comments about who those “not called Oklahomans.” He means those of us who refuse to support him and his brand of governance.
Well, I am an American. I am an Oklahoman and nothing they and their kind can say or do will ever change that! I will not be silenced while fascism consumes my nation nor my state.
Donald Russell
Hennessey
