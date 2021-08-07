Good news! No more medical tyranny in Oklahoma. No more local control of schools, either.
Note: someone inform the Dept. of Defense that they are tyrannizing Air Force bases by requiring masks.
Since science-based, public health pandemic response is medical tyranny, what is next?
Should there be an intelligence test for people who want to be governor?
Should the health department stop doing case management of syphilis and HIV? Should the medical privacy of infected people be respected so they can have sex with anyone they please without disclosure of their infection status?
Should seat belt laws be abolished? Is it government tyranny to require a driving license?
City of Enid Code Enforcement makes people pull the weeds in their flower beds. Is this gardening tyranny?
You want to see tyranny, then you just disagree with the IRS!
Margaret Tivis Warren,
Enid
