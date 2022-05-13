What if you had been the baby?
I have one thing to say to people who are for abortions.
What if you had been the baby that your mother wanted to have an abortion?
Think about it and see if you are still for abortion.
Linda Lohse
Enid
Updated: May 13, 2022 @ 7:12 am
