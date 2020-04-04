This is in response to Corndog's “Enjoy your involuntary staycation” letter (Court Atchinson, April 4, Enid News & Eagle).
Well done, Corny … and that is meant as a compliment since it is is exactly what my wife calls me, and I enjoy and even revel in it!
We all do need to be apprised of good literature, movies, play lists, etc. during our extended and involuntary staycation.
As to the political digression though, Corny, I must take a hard evidentiary look into your statement that Trump is "proven" by this pandemic to be "oblivious to pop culture and woefully ignorant of history.” Strong words there, and the evidence for your words was entirely devoid of description, so here goes my stab at it:
First, using number of ventilators as proof: The U.S. has more ventilators being held in reserve by the feds (10,000) than the number in all of England, a country of 56 million people which has 8,000.
From a Johns Hopkins study, the U.S. was estimated to have on hand at the beginning of the pandemic approximately 169,000. Per capita comparison with England: England - 1 for 6,875 people; U.S. - 1,940. Hmmm. No support there.
I think that Trump may actually deserve at least some of the credit for that. Well, on that point, your statement looks a little shaky.
Let's look at another stat: Though I deplore making this gruesome mathematical comparison, the per capita deaths based on population in Italy (60 million) and Spain (49 million) compared to the U.S. (328 million) reflect that they are 12.348 times higher than our toll at least as of today. Germany, the best prepared country in Europe, is doing slightly better than us on that stat but only very slightly.
Bottom line challenge for ENE subscribers: What do you think?
Ron Willis
Enid
