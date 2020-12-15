Recently, I had three elementary kids, one of whom is autistic and energetic.
Parents were either sick or at work. Two different schools, two different tablets, two online systems. One had a 30-minute Google class — a phonics lesson, a run through of six assignments and a fast overview of an application.
“Any questions?”
You bet! The kids think they have to know it, and didn’t ask. I didn’t get it, but the child with me said he understood. He didn’t. The other child is waiting for her class to start — there was no class, or she clicked on the wrong icon. There are many icons on these tablets, you have to remember what is what, the labels don’t help. We eventually get her assignments and get started. Meanwhile, the autistic child tries to get outside in the bad weather, refusing to put on shoes or coat. He has assignments, too, to be videoed and sent to his teacher. I never got that far.
The other two each have six assignments to complete that day! On one device, we can’t find a link. On the other, the assignment involves several steps with touch screen and icon manipulation to complete. They also have timed tests to complete that measure their level of understanding, that include elements above their learning.
Both kids are reduced to tears — one says “I hate me.”
The autistic child manages to get outside many times! Lessons are interrupted, misunderstood, done poorly. What did the kids learn? They are utter failures. That’s it!
Close the schools for health reasons — don’t ask parents, kids, teachers to do assignments.
Whoever made this decision, state or local, does not have kids at home, or has a non-working spouse, or does not have a special needs child.
Martha Hodgden
Enid
