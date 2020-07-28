I am writing this to express my opinion about how easy it was/is for our churches to allow the government to control our right to practice our religion without interference from the government.
This is our right according to the First Amendment to our Constitution. The government has taken away this right by saying that this is for our own safety.
Folks, we must remember what is recorded in Acts 5:29, “We must obey God rather than man.” If troops surrounded our places of worship, they could tell us the same thing.
Would we allow this to happen in the USA? Would we neglect our duty to God because we are told it is for our own safety?
True believers should not be controlled by fear or guilt. We should not be afraid to die, and we should not be afraid to do what God commands us to do.
Quarantining the healthy has never happened before. A “safe distance” destroys the fellowship of the church. It causes us to avoid people and to stay away from them.
A telephone or computer cannot provide the fellowship one experiences when a church shows you love and affection.
I’m afraid that many that have chosen to stay home from worship will continue to stay away if we continue to allow the government to have control of how we act in our assemblies.
If this continues long enough, we will not even have church buildings to attend. Why? We won’t need them. They can then use our vacant buildings for schools, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. After all, it is for our own good!
What about God? “Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.” Ecclesiastes 12:13
Jerry Bradford
Longdale
