Late last month an article appeared on the Tulsa Kids website authored by Betty Casey, the editor of that publication, titled “What Does Ryan Walters Have Against Religious Freedom?" In that article Ms. Casey stated a group called “God in Public Schools” sent a letter the Oklahoma State Superintendent for Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, back in February requesting that “... you take every action possible to allow corporate prayer and expression of faith in God back into public school system.”
In June Walters appeared before the State Board of Education, and among other things, read in full the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles' recommendations. The advisory committee's three recommendations Ms. Casey referenced in her article were:
1. Full minute of silence for prayer, meditation, or reflection.
2. Requiring each classroom of each school and Oklahoma school districts publicly display a copy of the 10 Commandments.
3. Require Western civilization course focusing on fostering gratitude toward the heritage which was in critical to our nation's founding and its Western culture.
My primary concern is with the third of these proposed requirements.
While Western culture undoubtedly contributed to significant advancements in various fields and is the prevalent cultural background of most Americans, focusing exclusively on it discounts other cultures such as Native American, Asian and African. By neglecting those other cultural perspectives, we risk promoting a one-sided and incomplete view the world. This situation can result in students failing to appreciate their cultural identities, reducing their self-worth, and increased feelings of cultural alienation.
We have the responsibility of providing students with comprehensive and inclusive education that recognizes and honors all cultures.
By emphasizing the importance of Western culture to the exclusion of other cultures, all of which have all been important in making America the multicultural melting pot that it is, we risk perpetuating the social disparities, prejudices, and biases education is meant to correct.
Let's teach Western culture in our schools, but let's also teach Native American culture, Asian culture, African culture, and any other cultures that I may have failed to include in this writing. Teaching the superiority of one culture over any other is wrong. This comes dangerously close to the kind of indoctrination that seems to be the buzzword for one of the many things Mr. Walters and our legislators tell us is endangering our Oklahoma school children today.
Michael Bigheart
Enid
