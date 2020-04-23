In response to the latest criticism of columnist Dave Ruthenberg (Opinion, “Letter: Enid's Pecksniff,” Tuesday, Enid News & Eagle), I would remind the author that the politicians that he holds in such high regard voluntarily applied for their positions when they ran for office.

They are not some faultless deity, coronated royal or dictator for us to bow down to or worship.

We are not their subjects. They are our elected employees responsible for serving and representing their constituents.

As their employers, we the people have the right and responsibility to evaluate and "second-guess" their performance at any time. For them, scrutiny comes with the job, and they are not above it.

For the responsible and fair press, scrutiny is their job. Our failure to monitor and evaluate the actions of our politicians would be the height of apathy and would only feed the self-serving and unscrupulous nature of many in their positions.

The left-leaning mainstream media is "second-guessing" and shredding President Trump at every turn during the greatest crisis in generations. Yet, the Pecksniff author doesn't seem to take issue with that.

Given his perceived sympathies, it appears he has aligned himself with the wrong Roosevelt. He might appreciate more, the one who in the great crisis of World War II told the American people that fear was the only thing we had to fear. He then let that fear lead him to enforce rationing of goods on the people and imprison 127,000 American citizens based solely on their heritage. His response to crisis was to deprive people of their rights then, as so many "leaders" are doing now.

Dave Ruthenberg is doing his job, and I appreciate him as a welcome balance to the liberal views of some of the other columnists.

Steve Kiss, Enid