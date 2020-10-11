When this virus really hit us hard between March/April last year, it seemed that all us Okies took it real seriously.
We stayed home, worked from home in certain cases, we only shopped when necessary (even though hoarding was abundant). You could drive the streets then and hardly anyone was about.
Now October 1, the city was bustling with population going here and there and everywhere shopping, socializing like nothing is wrong. Our state has went from hardly no cases at the start, to staggering figures of people who have contracted the disease to the so very many people who have died of it in Oklahoma. Garfield County included.
I have been able to limit my regular shopping for groceries and supplies to once a month because (I am single) I want limited exposure to COVID. But recently, I had to do some other type shopping, and what I saw about protection was disheartening. I went to Atwoods Ranch and Home, Tractor Supply, Mid-America Wholesale, and a few other places for the odd stuff I needed.
What I noticed was that almost all workers were wearing masks, only about 25% of the people I encountered shopping were wearing masks!
I always wear a mask everywhere I go in town to shop. I am 68 years old, and I can’t afford the risk! But I also wear a mask to protect everyone else … just in case I have it. I don’t want anyone to get it from me.
Yet, I wonder about all the people running around without masks! Do they care about themselves or their fellow Okies? I wonder. Do they think they are bulletproof? And when they contract COVID … and need medical assistance … what do they say to the doctors? (Doc… I did everything the government told me to do, and I still got it! B.S.)
Okies! Wear your masks at all times in public. Remember, you are protecting not only yourself, but your neighbors. Your fellow Okies! The numbers are never going to go down, unless you all start wearing your masks! Concerned citizen, 68 years young!
Allen U. Williams
Enid
