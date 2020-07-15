“COLUMN: Presidential temper tantrums put us all at risk” written by this guy named James Neal (Opinion, July 10, Enid News & Eagle). Seems like he knows all the answers.
I bet he has never met the president, but he knows more about him than the rest of us Oklahomans.
It seems a little odd that he is still in Enid writing for our daily newspaper. Seems he should be in Washington, D.C., or New York City writing for their papers.
All he knows is tje same thing we hear from all of these news organizations.
I would bet that most of the citizens of Garfield County and the state of Oklahoma know it’s political.
Just let it go in one ear and out the other. We want just the facts, not some guy’s opinion.
Okley Hays Jr.
Enid
